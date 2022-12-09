Katy Perry says her daughter is now “super into” Christmas

ABC/Eric McCandless

Katy Perry‘s 2-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, is finally getting into the holiday spirit, which means it’s time for Katy to break out the Elf on the Shelf.

Speaking with Access Hollywood, Katy said, “She is just coming alive … This is her third Christmas and she’s super into it.”

Now that Daisy is starting to understand what the holiday is all about, Katy said she is ready to start some new traditions for her little one. “I need to order my Elf on the Shelf now,” she said.

The singer admitted she might be a little late to the starting line. “I can’t do 25 days on my first Elf on the Shelf, guys. You know what I’m talking about,” she chuckled. “It’s a journey. I’ll do 15 days — maybe 10.”

Katy welcomed Daisy in August 2020 alongside fiancé Orlando Bloom. She announced her pregnancy that March via the music video for “Never Worn White.”

