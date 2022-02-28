Katy Perry says after next year, “that’s pretty much it” as far as Vegas goes

John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry

Katy Perry has made a big splash with her Las Vegas residency show PLAY, but don’t expect her show to run for years and years like Celine Dion‘s did.

Asked how long she’ll be performing in Sin City, Katy told Variety, “I’m doing 40 shows this year and next year, and that’s pretty much it. I’ve completed 10 and am excited to put some more on [sale].”

She added, “It’s already passing kind of quickly — 10 shows, that’s one-fourth of my shows already. It’s exciting and I love it. This has kind of been a bucket-list moment for me.”

Right now, Katy has shows scheduled for March, and then from the end of June through the middle of August. Katy told Variety that she’ll go back to traveling the world when her daughter Daisy is a little older.

“Eventually I’ll go back into beast mode where we tour all over the world, but while she is small and everything is just like a sparkle in her eye, I want to be there at every moment,” Katy explains.

Of course, fans who can’t make it to Vegas can still see Katy every week on ABC’s American Idol, which kicked off its 20th season on Sunday night.

