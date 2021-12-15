Katy Perry reveals whether she and Adele plan to party together in Vegas

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Katy Perry and Adele know each other, so when they’re both in Las Vegas doing their residencies at the same time — Katy at Resorts World and Adele at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace — are they going to hit the Strip together and party ’til dawn? Not exactly, says Katy.

“I’m definitely going to her show. And she’s welcome to my show. We can even carpool [to Vegas] — we live close by,” Katy tells Access Hollywood.

As for what a night out on the town together would look like, Katy predicts she and Adele would have a “fun kiki session” with “a couple of drinks.” However, she notes, “We’re not gonna get too twisted in Vegas because for us, Vegas is business. Now, if it was Hawaii, it’d be a whole different thing.”

Katy’s residency, PLAY, starts on December 29, and she says two things she watched with her nieces during quarantine inspired the show’s aesthetic: Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and Pee Wee’s Playhouse.

Adele’s residency, Weekends with Adele, starts in January.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.