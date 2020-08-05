Katy Perry reveals what she hopes her daughter inherits from her

Katy Perry is due any day now. As she gears up to welcome a daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom, the “Daisies” singer is reflecting on what she hopes to pass onto her little one.

Appearing alongside Smallzy on the Australian radio show Nova’s Red Room Live Stream, Perry opened herself up on Tuesday to nine lucky fans’ burning questions that ranged from career advice to her unborn child.

When a fan asked the 35-year-old to pick one value she hopes to pass onto her daughter, Perry had a hard time choosing.

“Discernment is good… and integrity… and justice,” Perry began before ultimately deciding on the latter because “justice is so important for me” because she will “always give people the benefit of the doubt.”

She also revealed that she always served as a peacemaker, reflecting on how she’d mediate arguments between her classmates when she was younger.

The American Idol judge also made it known she intends to teach her daughter the difference between justice and revenge when she furthered, “Revenge is not something I’m interested in” and added how she cuts her “energy off from those people” because she doesn’t want to waste her time on any negativity.

Perry also opened up about her upcoming album, which had to be delayed due to COVID-19, but assured the wait will be worth it because “I made a visual component for every single song.”

Another fan was curious about whether or not the “Roar” singer plans to explore other creative projects, such as writing a book or releasing a documentary about her life, to which she cheekily responded, “I am only five chapters into a life that might have eight or more. Who knows what my next era is going to be.”

Smile drops August 28.

By Megan Stone

