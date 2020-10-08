Katy Perry reveals the "most challenging part" of taping new 'American Idol' season amid COVID-19

ABC/John Fleenor

The new season of American Idol is underway: Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan have returned to the set to tape auditions — but under strict COVID-19 protocols, of course. Katy Perry admits there’s one reason in particular that doing the show this year will be tougher than ever.

“Making any television show happen is a feat, but when you have kind of a curve ball like COVID, it can, y’know, slow down the process,” Katy tells ABC Audio. “It can handicap the magic. But so far, so good. And we’re working through it. It’s our second day and we’re still finding megastars!”

However, Katy says she, Lionel and Luke are going to find it hard not be able to physically reassure the contestants.

“The hardest part, I think, of this particular season will be not being able to, like, actually hug the contestants !” she says. “Especially when they’re hurting and when they’re sharing their stories or they’ve triumphed or they’ve come through [something].”

“You know, like, sometimes you don’t need to say anything” the new mom adds. “You just need to, like, have human touch and so that will be the most challenging part. I promise you.” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

There’s no date yet for when American Idol will air next year. It’s the show’s fourth year on ABC, but its 19th season overall. The reigning champ is New York’s Just Sam, who was crowned remotely this past spring.

Air hugs all around, @LionelRichie @RyanSeacrest @katyperry @LukeBryanOnline! We are SO happy to be back on set, safe and sound, and ready to find the next superstar! 🎬🎶🤩 Think it’s YOU? You can still sign up to audition at https://t.co/fO1Nc6FxSs. pic.twitter.com/wVbXReznTE — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) October 7, 2020

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.