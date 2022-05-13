Katy Perry reveals she’s been going to couple’s therapy with Orlando Bloom

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Katy Perry revealed one way she keeps her relationship with fiancé Orlando Bloom healthy — couple’s therapy.

Appearing on Chelsea Handler‘s Dear Chelsea podcast, Katy fielded a question from a fan wanting to know how she can stop yelling so much at her boyfriend.

The “Roar” singer’s initial advice was to take “three deep breaths” before speaking. “I know it sounds also like a cliché,” Katy admitted, adding, “I know what it’s like to have been yelled at as a child,” and insisting shouting at someone is “not going to work.”

Katy then shared, “Orlando and I do couple’s therapy, and we love it because it keeps us in tune, and the resentment can get really strong when you’re both working hard.”

Noting how things are different when one’s in the professional spotlight, Katy said, “when you want to come back to being normal in a domesticated world where you have a child and stuff like that, you have to really learn how to be kind of different out there in the big and in the small. And so we’ve had a lot of success with that couple’s therapy.”

Katy also spoke about her 2017 breakup with Bloom, admitting it came during “the worst year of my life” because she had to “evolve and grow” into a better person. Katy credited going through the Hoffman Process — a week-long retreat designed to eradicate negative habits and behaviors — for helping her get to a space where she was ready for that kind of relationship.

“It profoundly changed my life,” she said.

Katy and Bloom share a daughter, Daisy Dove.

