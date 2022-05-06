Katy Perry reveals how Meg Ryan inspired her daughter’s name

ABC/Gavin Bond

Katy Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, welcomed their first child in August 2020 — a daughter named Daisy Dove. While the “Roar” singer has yet to reveal her daughter’s face, she’s ready to discuss what inspired Daisy’s unique name.

Speaking to People, the Grammy nominee explained she was inspired by the line Meg Ryan utters in You’ve Got Mail. “In it she says, ‘Daisies are the friendliest flower,’ and it’s so true — a daisy could grow anywhere and it’s just so pure and sweet,” Katy explained. “It’s just right.”

The American Idol judge said Daisy’s name is very fitting because, “She’s brought so much joy to my life.”

Katy has since adopted the daisy as a signature of sorts, telling the outlet, “Whenever I can slap a daisy anywhere, I will.” She hinted to fans to keep their eyes peeled for those little flowers on her shoe line, the Katy Perry Collection, because it adds a little touch of personality.

Daisy turns two on August 26 and the “Unconditionally” singer reveals she’s savoring being able to match outfits with her little one. “It’s very cute, because you only have a limited amount of time before they don’t want to wear what you pick out, so get it in while you can,” she lamented.

But, just because they can only be outfit twins for so long, that’s not stopping Katy from giving Daisy a killer closet of clothes to pick from when she’s older. The singer revealed she’s kept all her best red carpet looks and is leaving that collection to her daughter.

“Everything is in a warehouse — it’s like the closet scene in Clueless,” she dished. “It’s all itemized by picture and number. Daisy is going to have a lot.”

