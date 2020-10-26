Katy Perry receives "dream come true birthday message" from Borat

ABC/Stewart Cook

Katy Perry turned 36 on Sunday and was honored with a very special birthday message from Borat himself.

The “Smile” singer immediately shared the hilarious well wishes on her Instagram, thanking husband Orlando Bloom for arranging the bizarre yet charming gift.

The video shows Sacha Baron Cohen, dressed as his titular character, staring into the camera with a wide grin for several seconds before breaking into a speech filled with double entendres and innuendos.

“Jak sie masz, Katy Pepsi,” Borat cheers through a toothy grin. “I was planning on going sailing in Florida and so I make internet searching of Orlando water sports. But instead, Mr. Google sent me a photograph of your husband with his [crumb] out.”

Borat suggestively waggles his eyebrows as he muses, “He have a very good one!”

The photo he is referencing is most likely the infamous 2016 paparazzi snapshot of Bloom paddle boarding in the buff.

“It must be nice to see Orlando Bloom. You will have a very nice birthday. A lot of cream on your cake,” snickers Borat before signing off with his signature, “Why not?!”

Perry, obviously, adored her unexpected shoutout from Borat and wrote in the caption, “omg @orlandobloom.”

Bloom was certainly proud of successfully arranging the suggestive gift, sharing the video to his personal Instagram and expressed, “@katyperry your dream come true birthday message my love HAPPY BIRTHDAY”

The American Idol judge is a fan of the Borat films and even enjoyed an early preview of the highly anticipated sequel, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm alongside other A-listers like Ariana Grande and Josh Gad last week.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, the follow-up to the hit 2006 mockumentary, is out now on Amazon Prime Video.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.