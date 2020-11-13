Katy Perry, Pink, Michael Bublé, BTS, Adam Lambert & more join 'The Disney Holiday Singalong'

ABC

The third installment of ABC’s The Disney Holiday Singalong is set to be the most star-studded yet.

Katy Perry, Pink, Michael Bublé, Adam Lambert, opera legend Andrea Bocelli, Leslie Odom Jr. and K-pop superstars BTS are just some of the artists who’ll be participating in the night of classic holiday musical performances.



In addition, the members of the Broadway casts of The Lion King and Aladdin, as well as the North American touring company of Frozen, will come together at New York’s New Amsterdam theater, which has been closed since March, for a special performance of Frozen‘s “Let It Go.”

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the special will raise awareness of Disney’s Feed the Love campaign, which supports the charities Feeding America, Toys for Tots, and One Simple Wish.

Here’s a list of who’s performing what on The Disney Holiday Singalong, which airs Monday, November 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

Andrea Bocelli — “Silent Night”

BTS — “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”

Michael Bublé — “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

Ciara — “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Chloe x Halle — “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert — “Hey Santa” and “Jingle Bells”

Julianne Hough — “Whistle While You Work” and “Let It Snow”

Adam Lambert — “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

Leslie Odom Jr. — “What’s This?”

Katy Perry — “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Cozy Little Christmas”

P!NK — “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)”

Kerry Washington — “Joy to the World”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.