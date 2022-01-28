Katy Perry is thankful she didn’t call off her Vegas residency: “I take nothing for granted”

John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry

While artists are continuing to postpone their upcoming performances amid the pandemic, Katy Perry refused to let COVID-19 derail her first Las Vegas residency.

Speaking to her “When I’m Gone” collaborator Alesso for Interview Magazine, the singer explained why she didn’t want to pull the plug on Play, which just wrapped its first half.

“In this moment where things have become a little shaky, people are like, ‘F*** it. We’re on the Titanic, let’s just all go down together,'” said Katy. “The show that I’ve put together in Las Vegas is one of a kind. It’s the wildest, most fun and humorous show I’ve ever put together… I’m giving it my all.”

The Grammy nominee continued, “I’m 37, I’ve been doing my thing for over 12 years, and people are still showing up and giving love. I take nothing for granted, and it makes me really grateful. I wake up every day knowing that I still have to give it my all — even if I’m not feeling 100%. I shake it off and give them a show.”

Katy added that performing in Vegas is a completely different animal than touring, saying that playing in Sin City is “raucous and full of people that are definitely peaking. They’re either there for a bachelorette or a 21st birthday.”

The “Roar” singer noted her first shows “were amazing,” but she attests nothing compares to the last one she had on January 15 because it “was the best one I’ve had so far.”

“Everybody was on their feet. It wasn’t my hardcore fans—it was a Vegas audience. It was pretty dope to see,” she grinned.

Katy resumes Play in March and will give us a taste of her residency this weekend when she flies out to New York City to perform on Saturday Night Live.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.