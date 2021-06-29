Katy Perry headed to Capri, Italy, for UNICEF charity gala

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for UNICEF

Katy Perry and her family recently visited Venice, Italy, on vacation, but next month, she’s headed to the island of Capri for a good cause.

Women’s Wear Daily reports that Katy and John Legend will both perform at a UNICEF charity gala hosted by the high-end luxury fashion brand LuisaViaRoma on July 31 in a 14th-century monastery on the Italian island.

The gala will raise money for various UNICEF projects across the world, and since Katy has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2013, it makes sense that she would be involved.

In addition to musical performances, the star-studded event, whose guest list also includes Vanessa Hudgens, Heidi Klum and Borat star Maria Bakalova, will feature dinner and cocktails, as well as a live auction of luxury items and experiences.

Perhaps during their time in Capri, John and Katy can discuss their different approaches to judging reality singing competitions.

