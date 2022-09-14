Katy Perry has plans to make a new album “soon,” followed by a world tour

Courtesy ABC

Katy Perry always seems to be in the public eye, whether it’s judging American Idol or promoting her Las Vegas residency PLAY. One thing we haven’t seen her do in a while is an actual tour, but that might be about to change.

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, Katy was asked about being “too much.” She explained that she has an onstage persona and “dials it up” when she’s doing her Vegas show. Then, she added, “I’ll probably go and make another record soon and write it and tour the world after this, which’ll be so great.”

Katy then pivoted back to the “too much” question, explaining, “I’m pretty, like, ‘even’ offstage. I’m more, like, businesswoman; I don’t talk a lot offstage…I’m very, kind of, an observer. I really save my energy for when I have to go and turn it on. ‘Cause when I turn it on, it’s up to 11, girl.”

Katy’s residency is scheduled to run through October 22; it’s not clear if she’ll announce any other dates. Her most recent record was 2020’s Smile. Her last tour, however, came in support of her 2017 album, Witness, and wrapped up in the summer of 2018.

