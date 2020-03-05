Katy Perry Has BIG News… BABY news!

The way Katy Perry revealed she and Orlando Bloom are having a baby… was pretty epic.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child, the singer revealed in her latest music video https://t.co/V1lpi2LWaa — CNN (@CNN) March 5, 2020

How gorgeous will that kid be? It’s almost not fair to the rest of humankind.

Huge congrats to the happy couple who’ve already set the bar high for pregnancy announcements. If they’re half as good with the rest of their parental duties they’re gonna nail it!