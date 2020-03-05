Credit: DFree | BigStockPhoto.com

Katy Perry Has BIG News… BABY news!

March 5, 2020

The way Katy Perry revealed she and Orlando Bloom are having a baby… was pretty epic. 

How gorgeous will that kid be?  It’s almost not fair to the rest of humankind.

Huge congrats to the happy couple who’ve already set the bar high for pregnancy announcements.  If they’re half as good with the rest of their parental duties they’re gonna  nail it!

 

