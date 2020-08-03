Katy Perry explains new album's circus theme, shares snippet of new song during first #SmileSunday

Capitol Records

Katy Perry went live on Instagram this weekend for the first of several planned #SmileSundays — a way for her to make it up to fans for having to delay the release of her new album Smile. During the session, which featured a guest appearance by her fiance Orlando Bloom, she revealed more album details and played a snippet of one of the new songs she’s been bringing up a lot in interviews.

The song is “What Makes a Woman,” about which Katy said, “It’s…about how women are so versatile and adaptable and incredible, and I’m realizing a new layer of that right now as I create life.”

The song itself, which is reminiscent of Miley Cyrus‘ “The Climb,” has Katy singing, “You could spend your whole life but you couldn’t/describe what makes a woman/and that’s what makes a woman to me.”

Katy also revealed the titles of some other songs on the album, including “Resilient,” “It’s Not the End of the World,” “Only Love” and “Cry About It Later” — there’ll be 12 songs in total. From now until Thursday, you can get five different limited edition versions of the album with alternate artwork.

The singer also explained how she came up with the circus theme of Smile.

“I just thought a sad clown that had lost its smile really embodied the feeling of what I was feeling in the past couple of years,” she said. “Because I feel like I use humor a lot in my music and in my performances…and I think around 2017 and 2018, I feel like I lost that sense of humor and I got maybe a little too serious and lost my sense of playfulness.”

Also, Katy added, “Life is a circus. I mean…it’s crazy times what we’re living in!”

By Andrea Dresdale

