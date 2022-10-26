Katy Perry claims she meditates her hangovers away

ABC/Eric McCandless

No one enjoys a hangover, especially when they’re over the age of 30. But Katy Perry has an interesting way of dodging the pounding headache and upset stomach.

She tells ﻿The Cut﻿ of her never-fail morning routine, “I try to meditate in the morning if I didn’t get enough sleep or if my sleep was like an Imax movie — which, most of the time, it is.”

She added, “I use it for jet lag, hangovers, creativity. Sometimes, I just slip away for 20 minutes in the middle of the day. I’ll be like, ‘I’ll be right back. I’m in a foul mood, and I’m going to come back soon in a better one.'”

Katy revealed how she was turned on to transcendental meditation, which she refers to as TM, and says it “changed my life profoundly.”

“I learned it 14 or 15 years ago, and it gave me more of a compass, more of an anchor. I can be too head-in-the-clouds, thinking too much about the future, and it helps me be more present,” she explained. “I’ve dealt with depression and anxiety in my life, and TM is a huge tool.”

Katy says it’s more important than ever to be grounded, especially since she’s a mom about to embark on the new season of American Idol while juggling her PLAY residency in Las Vegas.

“It’s a blur. I always say, ‘I’m going to eat this elephant one bite at a time,'” she remarked.

She also revealed another tool she uses, which is hot yoga. But Katy says she can’t do the exercise every day because “I have a child and want to spend every extra moment I have with her.”

