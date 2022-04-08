Katy Perry, Celine Dion, Michael Bublé, Elton John and more voice support for Ukraine

Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Artists across social media took part in the Stand Up for Ukraine outreach effort on Friday to raise awareness about the toll of Russia’s war.

Among those joining Global Citizen‘s movement were Katy Perry, Celine Dion, Michael Bublé and many others. The effort tasked A-listers to suspend normal social media posts and direct their attention on Ukraine, which continues to try to fend off Russia’s invasion that began February 24.

Michael shared an infographic to his accounts on Friday and announced, “Advocates are using their voices to call for billions of dollars in urgent refugee relief and humanitarian aid. Join me.”

Celine shared a video message in support of the refugees and captioned it, “I #StandUpForUkraine and for refugees around the world. I’m calling on world leaders to help all those who are forced to leave their homes. Please make sure that they get the support that they desperately need now.”

As for Katy, she shared a video documenting the tragedies unfolding across the country and wrote, “We’ve all seen the horror unfold in Ukraine, so we know how desperately they need help, and this is the time for all of us — but most especially our leaders — to #StandUpForUkraine. Support the refugees!”

U2 shared an acoustic performance of “Walk On” and told fans, “The brave people of Ukraine are fighting for their freedom — and for ours — in the face of unspeakable violence and an unjust invasion. More than 4 million people, mostly women and children, have had to flee for their lives — a population nearly the size of Ireland.”

Elton John shared footage of a 2007 concert in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, and wrote, “We are devastated to see the suffering of people in Ukraine as this conflict unfolds.”

Stevie Nicks shared an impassioned letter in support of Ukraine, writing, “At 73 years old I never thought I would see in my lifetime flashes of things my mother and father told me about World War II.” Nicks also said she is an “honorary Ukrainian” because she “fell in love with their great spirit and incredible bravery. I stand with them now and forever.”

﻿Bon Jovi﻿ also rallied for Ukraine, expressing, “We need you to answer the call from activists and advocates working to support refugees and take immediate action to help displaced people from Ukraine and around the world.” He also shared a video of the band performing “We Don’t Run” at a recent benefit concert.

