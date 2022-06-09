Katy Perry celebrated in Sin City, gets Key to the Las Vegas Strip

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Katy Perry is officially a Las Vegas superstar.

The singer, whose residency show PLAY is at Resorts World Las Vegas, was honored Wednesday at the property with a declaration of Katy Perry Day in Clark County, Nevada. She was also presented with a giant honorary ‘Key to the Las Vegas Strip.’

Katy told the crowd, “I have a lot of roots here [in Las Vegas]…My aunt was a showgirl here, my grandma was a seamstress here, my dad grew up here, he ended up being a chauffeur here, my parents met here, they got married here, so it’s only natural that I would be on the stage here eventually.”

“But I did not know or think that I’d be getting a key to the Strip, which I hope unlocks some, like, better HVAC,” she joked. “It is really hot in Las Vegas!”

Katy just announced new dates for her PLAY residency. Her current run of shows goes through August, and then she’ll return for shows on October 5, 7, 8, 14, 15, 19, 21 and 22. Katy’s 38th birthday is October 25.

