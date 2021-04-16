Katy Perry calls social media “trash” and “the decline of human civilization”

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Katy Perry did not mince words when expressing her true feelings about social media.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, via an account that boasts nearly 110 million followers, the 36-year-old singer unexpectedly launched into a rant about online culture.

“Social media is trash,” she tweeted out on Thursday, but provided no context behind her opinion.

Instead, she intensified her rant using a follow up tweet, where she likened social media to “the decline of human civilization” and ended her remark with the hashtag “#isaidwhatisaid.”

This isn’t the first time the “Smile” singer has spoken out about her grief with social media. In 2018, she expressed concern that people are spending too much time obsessing over how they appear online.

Speaking to Refinery29, Katy explained at the time, “A lot of us are living for that picture, and then the currency is the like. It’s hard because I’d rather not care about that and just live my life.”

“We buy clothing and products or pose a certain way or go to an event to get a picture — it’s not good for us as a society,” she continued. “I think it’s actually the decline of civilization if we’re going extreme about it. We have to find a balance, and I’m trying to find my own personal balance with it because I’m just as much a victim as everybody else.”

While the Grammy nominee has not disclosed what prompted her to take another swipe at social media, she did close out her fiery string of tweets by telling fans she loves them.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.