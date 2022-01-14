Katy Perry appears on country superstar Thomas Rhett’s new album

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NARAS

Last month, Katy Perry released “When I’m Gone,” a collaboration with Swedish dance DJ and producer Alesso. Now comes word that she’s going country.

Katy appears on the title track of Where We Started, the new album from country music superstar Thomas Rhett. According to The Tennessean, the song is “a roots-style duet that offers a sentimental, honest and autobiographical reflection on the romance” between Rhett and his wife Lauren, who will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary this year.

Rhett told reporters recently that Katy got involved because someone on his team asked if they could send the song to her people and see if she wanted to sing on it. He wasn’t convinced he’d ever hear back, but he said sure.

“Literally within 24 hours Katy responded and said, ‘I love this. I resonate with this so well,'” he continued. “When she put her vocal on it…I feel like it really came to life.”

Of course, this isn’t Katy’s first foray into country. In the past, she’s sung with Darius Rucker, Dolly Parton and Kacey Musgraves, among others.

Where We Started comes out April 1. Meanwhile, “When I’m Gone” has become Katy’s fourth top 10 on Billboard‘s Hot Dance/Electronic songs chart. Who says she can’t do it all?

