Katy Perry announces Las Vegas residency ‘Play,’ opening Dec. 29

Christine Hahn/Resorts World Las Vegas/Concerts West/AEG Presents

After teasing the project in a commercial for Resorts World Las Vegas, Katy Perry has finally made it official: She’s heading to Sin City for a residency.

“!!!ARE YOU READY TO PLAY!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s a TRIP to finally be able to announce my brand new show #PLAY a Las Vegas residency, opening December 29, 2021 at The Theatre @resortsworldlv. Everything you need to know about tickets is at the link in bio. GET PSYCHED!!

The residency kicks off December 29, and the first batch of dates runs through January 15. Tickets go on sale May 24 at 10 a.m. Las Vegas Time.

The show is described as “larger than life” and “a sparkling new way to play.” The fact that she’s wearing a giant mushroom cap on her head in her photo, and used mushroom emojis and the words “trip” and “psyched” in the announcement, seem to indicate the show will have some kind of psychedelic, surrealistic theme. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan all announced their own residencies at Resorts World Wednesday as well.

