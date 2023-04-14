Katy Perry and Lionel Richie to perform at King Charles’ coronation

ABC/Eric McCandless

While there have been lots of stories about who isn’t performing at May’s coronation of the U.K.’s King Charles, we now know who is.

The BBC has confirmed that Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will be among the stars who’ll be performing at The Coronation Concert on the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7. The American Idol judges both have a connection to the king: Lionel has been a global ambassador for The Prince’s Trust Charity, while Katy is an ambassador of The British Asian Trust, a charity founded by Charles when he was Prince of Wales.

“To share the stage with the other performers at The Coronation Concert is a once-in-a-lifetime event and it will be an honor and a celebration,” Lionel said in a statement.

Katy said, “I am excited to be performing at the Coronation Concert, and helping to shine a further light on the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund, whose work includes on-ground initiatives to fundraising, with the aim to find solutions to child trafficking.”

In addition to those two American stars, the concert will feature iconic British boy band Take That, as well as opera star Andrea Bocelli, Welsh opera singer Sir Bryn Terfel and singer/songwriter Freya Ridings. Other artists are expected to be announced “shortly.”

