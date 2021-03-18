Katharine McPhee reveals name of newborn son

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A month after welcoming a son with husband David Foster, American Idol finalist Katharine McPhee has revealed their newborn’s adorable name.

Appearing on the Today show on Wednesday, the 36-year-old singer couldn’t help but spill the beans about her first born’s name.

“Okay, well, his name, we haven’t said anything. My husband probably will kill me for saying it, but his name is Rennie David Foster,” she grinned before admitting that the moniker was not something they had planned in advance. In fact, it was decided around the same time the baby arrived.

“We picked Rennie cause I’d actually been in labor for a while,” confessed McPhee. “We didn’t have a name picked out!”

“We had a couple names,” the Waitress star allowed. “My husband was on a text chain with his sisters and one of his sisters suggested an old family name. It was his great-grandfather’s name, his great-uncle’s name, so it has a long history in his family.”

“My husband said, ‘Hi, Ren Foster,’ and so we said, ‘That’s a good name. It’s a strong name,'” said McPhee.

The Smash alum adds she loves being a mom and raved, ” It’s the sweetest. It’s just the best!… I’m in heaven. It’s really been amazing.”

While Rennie is Mcphee’s first child, the child is Foster’s sixth. The 71-year-old record producer has five daughters from a previous relationship.