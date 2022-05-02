Kate Hudson is Making an Album

Kate Hudson took to Instagram with a photo of herself singing in a rehearsal space and plans to record her first album.

Many of Hudson’s famous friends flocked to the comment section to offer their support for her new artistic venture.

“Yeeeeeessssssss,” said her Something Borrowed co-star Hilary Swank, “you’re making my dream come true!!!!!”

Michelle Pfeiffer commented a series of “🙌🙌🙌🙌” emojis,

while fashion designer Rachel Zoe wrote, “YESSSSSSSSSSSSSS F—ING about time woman! 👏🙌 🎤”

When?

What will it be called?

So many questions and no answers yet!

