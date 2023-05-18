Kate Bush’s streams go to “Work” following ﻿’The Mother’﻿ placement

ZIK Images/United Archives via Getty Images

After she ran up the charts last year with “Running Up That Hill,” Kate Bush is now seeing another sync-driven increase in streams for a different song.

According to Billboard, Bush’s 1988 song “This Woman’s Work” jumped 157% in U.S. on-demand streams following its placement in the new Netflix movie The Mother, starring Jennifer Lopez.

“This Woman’s Work” was actually originally written for a movie, the John Hughes-directed She’s Having a Baby, and has been featured in shows including The Handmaid’s Tale. It was also covered by R&B artist Maxwell. Even if you don’t remember it by name, you’ll probably recognize “This Women’s Work” from its opening vocal melody.

Even with the jump in streams, “This Women’s Work” will have a long way to go before reaching the heights of “Running Up That Hill,” which became Bush’s first top-five hit on the Billboard Hot 100 after it was featured in season 4 of Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Just as the “Running Up That Hill” resurgence led to the normally press-shy Bush to give a rare interview, perhaps if “This Women’s Work” gets big enough she’ll end her performing hiatus. She’ll certainly have an opportunity in November when she’s inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.