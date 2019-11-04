Kari O’Driscoll Author of One Teenager at a Time: Developing Self-Awareness and Critical Thinking in Adolescents [Podcast]

November 4, 2019

Kari O'Driscoll, a NW native, writes about: social justice, parenting, mindfulness, food, and her family (with their permission). Kari founded The SELF Project in 2015 to share her adolescent social-emotional health curriculum with educators and parents. And her book: One Teenager at a Time: Developing Self-Awareness and Critical Thinking in Adolescents, is a great tool for parents, educators, and anyone interested in helping adolescents grow into strong, independent persons.

the-writing-life.blogspot.com
www.theselfproject.com

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

Follow on Apple Podcasts
Follow on Google Podcasts
Follow on Spotify
RSS Feed
Download Episode

About Warm 106.9

Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.