Kari O’Driscoll Author of One Teenager at a Time: Developing Self-Awareness and Critical Thinking in Adolescents [Podcast]

Kari O'Driscoll, a NW native, writes about: social justice, parenting, mindfulness, food, and her family (with their permission). Kari founded The SELF Project in 2015 to share her adolescent social-emotional health curriculum with educators and parents. And her book: One Teenager at a Time: Developing Self-Awareness and Critical Thinking in Adolescents, is a great tool for parents, educators, and anyone interested in helping adolescents grow into strong, independent persons.
Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.