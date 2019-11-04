Kari O’Driscoll Author of One Teenager at a Time: Developing Self-Awareness and Critical Thinking in Adolescents [Podcast]

Kari O'Driscoll, a NW native, writes about: social justice, parenting, mindfulness, food, and her family (with their permission). Kari founded The SELF Project in 2015 to share her adolescent social-emotional health curriculum with educators and parents. And her book: One Teenager at a Time: Developing Self-Awareness and Critical Thinking in Adolescents, is a great tool for parents, educators, and anyone interested in helping adolescents grow into strong, independent persons.

