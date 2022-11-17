KANYE. KYRIE. C’MON, MAN.

Maybe Kanye’s going through his worst mid-life crisis (since his last one. You know. The one where he put on the obsessive-ex act? That was terrifying). Well, this time around he’s caused his sponsors to cancel him. Didn’t set a good example for Kyrie Irving who recently pushed the same hate propaganda. We discuss whether or not either can come back from this. Claire, who had been reporting news and traffic remotely, just worked inside some radio station studios for the first time in 2 years. Also, one of her dogs just got skunk’d. Do you know what to do if your pet gets sprayed by a skunk? That’s right. Immediately let him inside to roll around in your bed. Or not.

PODCAST: HERE