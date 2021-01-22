Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry and more see inauguration sales boost

Mark Nguyen

The songs performed during the Biden/Harris inauguration festivities this week got a nice little sales boost as a bonus.

Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons’ song “Better Days,” which they performed during the Celebrating America special Wednesday, had the biggest bump, according to Billboard. It sold 13,000 downloads that day, a gain of 15,351% compared to the negligible amount it sold the day prior.

Other noticeable boosts went to Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day,” which was performed by Demi Lovato on Celebrating America, and Katy Perry’s “Firework,” which she sang to close out the Celebrating America broadcast. “Lovely Day” saw 2,500 downloads, up 1,897% from the day before; while “Firework” sold 1,000, up 2,292%.

In total, according to initial reports from MRC Data, the songs performed during the daytime show Parade Across America and the primetime special Celebrating America sold 39,000 downloads in the U.S. on January 20. That’s a jump of 2,000% compared to the previous day’s 2,000 downloads sold.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.