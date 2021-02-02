Justin Timberlake hopes that everyone will soon forget his infamous denim getup he wore to the AMAs

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Justin Timberlake is still rueing the day he decided that denim was a good idea to wear to the 2001 American Music Awards.

He and then-girlfriend Britney Spears hit the red carpet with matching outfits, with the pop princess sporting a jean dress while Timberlake settled for a three piece denim suit and hat.

The “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer appeared Monday on The Hollywood Reporter‘s songwriter roundtable and had to endure some teasing from his fellow A-listers when they celebrated the 20th anniversary of his fashion faux pas.

“I confess that there was maybe a period in the ’90s where I could skip over some of the outfits that were public, but the internet will never,” said Timberlake when reflecting on his early music days.

John Legend, who was also part of the roundtable, cackled, “Denim on denim on denim on denim that will never be forgotten!”

“Thanks, John,” Timberlake deadpanned. “The internet won’t allow me to forget them.”

Despite wishing he could shake some fashion sense into his younger self, the Palmer star admits that he’s not losing sleep over his past mistake by admitting, “It’s all good.”

While wearing jeans to the American Music Awards is among his worst ideas, Timberlake also revealed that he hopes his theme for 2021 will be “redemption,” saying “if you make a really big mess, it takes a little longer to clean up, you know?”

Timberlake and Spears wore their matching denim outfits on January 8, 2001, where both were nominated for Internet Fans Artist of the Year.

Timberlake, who was part of NSYNC at the time, took home the trophy.

