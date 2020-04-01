Justin Long believes he and his brother have COVID-19 but can’t get tested

ABC/Kelsey McNeal(LOS ANGELES) — Actor Justin Long, along with his brother Christian, say they have reason to believe they have COVID-19. However, despite showing the telltale symptoms, they were unable to get tested for it.

On his podcast Life Is Short on Monday, Justin opened up about how he and his brother have been feeling over the past few days and why they think they have the virus.

“We’re not just being paranoid,” assures Christian before revealing that his girlfriend Maggie is likely the one who exposed them.

“Sadly, Christian‘s girlfriend Maggie came back from her work trip and a couple days later, she was very ill,” Disclosed the 41-year-old actor. “[She] had classic corona symptoms. She had fever and dry cough…all the things that they’re saying people have with COVID.”

They estimate that she’s on day 12 of her illness, but assured fans that she is on the mend as her fever broke and hasn’t returned in over 24 hours.

However, that’s not why the brothers are concerned.

After both “coming down with very mild versions” of COVID-19 symptoms, they couldn’t get tested.

Justin explained, “We both tried to get the test and, as many of you may know at this point, you have to be in a high risk group, which is older people and people with compromised immune system” or those with “severe enough” symptoms.

The two agree that the “most insidious part” is that a good portion of those infected with COVID-19 experience mild symptoms, which they dub “Corona-lite,” which means a good portion of those who are infected don’t know for sure that they have it because they can’t get tested.

The brothers explained they’re worried about exposing their elderly parents and, to keep them safe, are self-quarantining out of caution.

