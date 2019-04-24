Credit: Denis Makarenko | BigStockPhoto.com

Justin “Bubba” Bieber and Hailey “Bean” Baldwin?

Their Instagram is full of sweet snapshots and even a romantic poem for his lady love.  Now Justin and Hailey have revealed their nicknames for each other.  Justin calls Hailey “Bean” and Hailey calls Justin “Bubba”.  Yuck.  Wait… no… What I meant to say was… Isn’t that adorable?

They are constantly sharing messages of love and encouragement through their social accounts that are also shared with the world.  That seems so foreign to me.  My wife and I have been together for close to twenty years and not once have I felt it necessary to share those private moments with anyone else.  Is that just the way it is nowadays?  Am I turning into the “you damn kids and your Nintendo, get off my lawn” guy?  I sure hope not.  But the generational difference is starting to show it’s ugly head.

When I was a kid the only way something private as the inner workings of a relationship were broadcast were if the teacher got a hold of a passed note and read it aloud to the class.

My advice to Justin and Hailey:  Live your life a little more off the grid.  The strongest relationships  grow from people who are comfortable enough with each other that the don’t need the validation of others.  But what do I know?  Get off my lawn.  Ha, ha, ha.

 

 

