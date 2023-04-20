Justin Bieber’s wife laments having “the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had” this year

MEGA/GC Images

Justin Bieber‘s wife, Hailey, is opening up about her mental health during what she says has been a challenging start to 2023. She posted messages detailing her emotional struggles and her plea to support one another on her Instagram Wednesday.

“I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time,” she began. “But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least. And I know so many other people feel the way I feel, so just know you’re not alone.”

The model and beauty mogul continued, “That being said, let’s keep being there for one another. Let’s be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers. Let’s just be there for people. Let’s keep showing up for each other even when it’s hard.”

Hailey didn’t specify which moments caused her to feel this way, but it might have had something to do with the hate she and Selena Gomez received online amid a “feud” in which fans accused them of “shading” each other.

At the time, Selena spoke out, saying, “No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.” Hailey thanked Selena, and the two talked about “how to move past this ongoing narrative.”

During that difficult time, a source told Us Weekly Hailey was “leaning on Justin and knows he has her back no matter what.”

Hailey also had to deal with Justin canceling the rest of his Justice world tour in 2023. He’d initially postponed it in September due to his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which partially paralyzed his face.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.