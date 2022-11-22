Justin Bieber wishes wife Hailey a happy birthday: “You make life magic”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey have been in Tokyo for the past few days, so that’s evidently where they’re celebrating Hailey’s 26th birthday, which is Tuesday.

“HAPPY BIRFDAY (in Japan) TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC,” Justin wrote on Instagram. “OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. LOVE YOU BUM BUM.” He added several photos of the couple together in Japan: standing in a bamboo grove, posing on a city street and feeding koi in a garden.

Ever the supportive husband, Justin also posted a photo of himself on his Instagram Story trying out the newest product Hailey launched Tuesday as part of her Rhode cosmetics line: a limited-edition Peptide Lip Treatment in the flavor “Vanilla Cake.” Justin wrote, “That vanilla cake hits different baby. Whoah, my favorite thus far.”

In September, Justin and Hailey celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. At the time, Justin wrote, “Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber. thanks for making me better in every way.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.