Justin Bieber to perform at the American Music Awards

This Sunday, Justin Bieber will return to the American Music Awards stage for the first time since 2016.

The singer, who’s got 15 AMA awards home on his trophy shelf, will sing his two current singles: “Holy” and “Lonely,” the latter with Benny Blanco. There are also “other surprises that fans will not want to miss,” the show organizers promise. The performance will be brought to viewers by T-Mobile.

Justin joins a stacked performers lineup that includes Dua Lipa, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Nelly with Bell Biv Devoe and more.

The 2020 American Music Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, will air Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

