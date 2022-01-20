Justin Bieber to headline ‘Homecoming Weekend’ pre-Super Bowl event in February

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for RMG

Justin Bieber is set to kick off his Justice World Tour on February 18, but he’ll warm up for that with a February 11 performance ahead of the Super Bowl.

Justin is headlining The h.wood Group’s Homecoming Weekend pop-up party in Los Angeles, reports Billboard. The bill also includes Marshmello, and will take place in an event space outside the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

The event, presented by REVOLVE and the MALÏBU crypto service, will be Justin’s first live appearance of 2022. The bad news is that it’s an invitation-only bash, so unless you’re an A-list music, fashion, sports or entertainment star, you’re not getting in.

