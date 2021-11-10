Justin Bieber teaming with Tim Hortons for new “Timbiebs” flavors

Courtesy Tim Hortons

It’s the most Canadian partnership ever! Justin Bieber is teaming up with Tim Hortons — pretty much the Canadian equivalent of Dunkin Donuts, if you’re not familiar — for a line of new signature merchandise and menu items.

Just as Dunkin has its Munchkins, Tim Hortons has its “Timbits” — and thanks to Justin, we’re getting three new flavors, which of course have been renamed “Timbiebs.” Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip and Birthday Cake Waffle will launch at participating restaurants in the U.S. and Canada on November 29.

A new line of “Timbiebs” merch will also be available at participating restaurants that same day. A “fun” commercial will be part of the launch as well.

“Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine,” Justin says in a statement. “I grew up on Tim Hortons and it’s always been something close to my heart.”

Hope Bagozzi, the Chief Marketing Offer for Tim Hortons, says, “What’s amazing about working with Justin is he has an authentic, lifelong relationship with Tims and he was so invested in working on Timbiebs and our future plans together.”

“He knows exactly what our guests already love about the Tims brand and he’s helping us deliver new menu innovations that we know they’re going to love,” she adds. “We’re really looking forward to what’s next.”

Tim Hortons was co-founded in 1964 by Canadian hockey player Tim Horton, who played for the Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres. He died in a car crash in 1974.

