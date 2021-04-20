Justin Bieber teaming up with Bill Nye for ‘Earth Day! The Musical’

Facebook Watch

Justin Bieber is teaming up with Bill Nye and other stars for Facebook Watch’s Earth Day! The Musical.

The special, in partnership with EarthDay.org, aims to raise awareness of what people can do to help restore the planet.

In addition to Justin, the special will also feature appearances by Tori Kelly, Jack Harlow, Steve Aoki, Maluma, Idina Menzel, Cody Simpson, TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio and more.

Facebook will also be rolling out its #RestoreOurEarthChallenge: a call to action for viewers to share social media posts about the steps they are taking to combat climate change this year.

Earth Day! The Musical airs this Thursday, Earth Day, at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on the Facebook Watch page.

