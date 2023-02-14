Justin Bieber sued over 2022 Super Bowl party shooting

Two men who claim they were shot outside a 2022 Super Bowl weekend party, held after a Justin Bieber concert, have now filed a lawsuit against Justin, as well as rapper Kodak Black, Billboard reports.

The men, Mark Schaefer and Adam Rahmen, are being represented by attorney Gloria Allred. They claim they suffered injuries outside an L.A. restaurant where the pre-Super Bowl party was held, and that Justin and Black “negligently breached the duties owed to Plaintiffs” by “failing to provide adequate security; failing to warn Plaintiffs of the danger; increasing the likelihood of violence; and/or instigating, escalating, and exacerbating the impact of the violence.”

In the suit, Billboard reports, Black is specifically accused of assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. His actions are described as being a “substantial factor” in what allegedly happened to them.

Schaefer and Rahmen both claim they’ve suffered “physical pain, mental suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, disfigurement, physical impairment, inconvenience, grief, anxiety, humiliation, and severe emotional distress” as a result of the incident.

The party took place after Justin performed at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood as part of a “Homecoming Weekend” series of events. At the time, police said that four men were shot outside the restaurant, with Black allegedly being one of them.

