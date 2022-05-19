Justin Bieber scores 11th billion-views video with song you may not even remember

Christopher Polk/AMA2012/Getty Images for AMA

Justin Bieber‘s had so many hits that you can be forgiven if you don’t remember a few of them. But the video for one of them — which he released back in 2012 — has just become his 11th video to hit 1 billion views on YouTube.

Remember that time Justin collaborated with Nicki Minaj on a song called “Beauty And A Beat“? Appearing on his third studio album, Believe, the song was co-written by Nicki, Zedd, Max Martin and others, and produced by Zedd and Martin. The song peaked at #5, but the video, filmed in a water park in L.A., set a new record on Vevo for the most views in 24 hours, racking up 10.6 million.

Now that “Beauty And A Beat” has hit a billion views, it joins Justin’s 10 other videos to achieve that milestone, which include “Baby,” “Sorry,” “Love Yourself,” “Let Me Love You,” “What Do You Mean?” and “Cold Water.”

