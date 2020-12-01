Justin Bieber says wife Hailey isn't ready for kids and "that's OK"

ABC/CMA

Justin Bieber is itching to become a dad, but he’s leaving it up to wife Hailey to decide when they’ll have kids.

“I’m going to have as many as Hailey is willing to push out,” Justin said during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe. It’s her body and whatever she wants to do.”

He said he thinks Hailey “wants to have a few” as well — just not any time soon. When Ellen pressed him on what the “hold up” is, he revealed Hailey is not quite ready yet.

“There’s not really an issue, but I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman,” Justin said. “And I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that’s OK.”

Justin, 26, and Hailey, 24, have been married for two years.

Elsewhere in the interview, Justin talked about road-tripping with Hailey during the pandemic and how he’s planning to grow his hair out like Brad Pitt in the 1994 film Legends of the Fall.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.