Justin Bieber says John Mayer contributes “mind-blowing” guitar to his new album

In an interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden that will be posted in full later Tuesday, Justin Bieber says his next album is nearly finished, and reveals it includes a number of features — including one with none other than John Mayer.

In a clip of the interview posted on Billboard, Justin says he’s “wrapping up” his next album: “It’s almost done. I got a lot of cool features and it should be dropping not too long from now.”

Mentioning John Mayer as one of the features, Justin says he contributes a “wicked guitar solo,” adding, “He’s someone I’ve looked up to for a long time.”

Justin goes on to describe John laying down his solo, adding, “It was mind-blowing to be able to see him operate in his gifting like that…being able to see him first-hand, because he is on another level, like, it’s just insane.”

In the interview, Justin, now 28, also discusses his status as sort of an “elder statesman” of pop, and how it’s important for him to support, as he puts it, “the Kid LAROIs of the world…these young cats.” He says he’s committed to helping up-and-comers “get their music out there, because I know what it’s like to have this vision and want people to hear your music.”

The full interview drops at 3 p.m. ET.

