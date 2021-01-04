Justin Bieber says he's not becoming a minister, nor is he part of Hillsong Church

ABC

Despite the rumors, Justin Bieber says he’s not studying to be a minister at Hillsong Church — not even close.

In a message on his Instagram Stories Monday, the singer cites an article from the New York Post’s Page Six which claimed he was reportedly working towards an elevated role in the church.

“I’m not studying to be a minister or anything even close to that,” Justin writes. “Have no desire for that. This is fake news.”

In fact, Justin adds he’s not even a member of Hillsong Church, which recently ousted its pastor and Justin’s former spiritual advisor Carl Lenz due to “moral failings” that included infidelity.

“And BTW Hillsong is not my church,” Justin says. “For clarity I am a part of Churchome.”

He goes on to post, “Church is not a place. We are the church. We don’t need a building to connect with god. God is with us wherever we are.”

“The creator of the oceans and mountains also created you! You are a part of the plan, your life matters, He sees you!” Bieber adds. “He’s been patient with you as you ran from Him awaiting your return! He’s not mad, He understands.”

One of Churchome’s lead pastors is Judah Smith, who officiated Justin’s wedding to Hailey in 2019. This past August, Justin posted a series of photos showing Smith baptizing both him and Hailey.

By Andrea Tuccillo

