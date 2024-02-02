Justin Bieber plays surprise club show in Toronto

Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

Justin Bieber went back home to Canada and treated fans to some live music.

Billboard reports that on February 1, while in Toronto for NHL All-Star Weekend, Justin did a surprise set at History, a club owned by Drake that holds 2500 people. Among the songs he performed : “Ghost,” “Peaches,” “Hold On” “Eenie Meenie” and what Billboard describes as a “jazzy lounge version” of his iconic hit “Baby.”

The publication reports Justin also sang the remix version of SZA‘s “Snooze,” which he’s featured on, and tried to get The Kid LAROI to join him onstage, presumably for their hit duet, “Stay,” but that didn’t happen. You can find fan-recorded video of his performances online.

According to Billboard, the set was Justin’s first public performance in more than a year. He’d gotten fans excited earlier this week by posting photos of him singing in what looked like either a recording studio or a rehearsal room.

In September 2022, Justin postponed and then canceled all his remaining scheduled concerts due to health issues, including a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which led to one side of his face becoming paralyzed.

