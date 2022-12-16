Justin Bieber moves into NYC building that Beyoncé once called home

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Justin Bieber has packed his bags and moved into a new home in New York City, the New York Post reports.

Apparently, the building he’s picked at 195 Hudson St. in the Tribeca borough once housed Beyoncé and Jay-Z. In fact, the building that was once the home of the United States Rubber Company is where Bey and Jay reportedly tied the knot.

As for Justin and his wife, ﻿Hailey Bieber﻿, the pair snagged a fourth-floor rental that offers three bedrooms, two full baths and a half bath across its sprawling 2,312 square feet of living space.

The condo was reportedly a gut renovation and now offers white concrete floors, 9-foot windows that are double-paned, 11-foot ceilings, an open kitchen, and a spa-style bathroom with teak and marble elements, as well as sliding glass doors in the main bedroom.

As for how much it’s going to cost the Biebers in rent, the outlet notes the building last asked for $22,000 a month.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.