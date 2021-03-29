Justin Bieber makes history as "Peaches" debuts at number one

Last year, Taylor Swift became the first artist ever to debut at number one on both the Hot 100 and the Billboard 200 album chart in the same week: She did it in August and in late December. In between, K-pop superstars BTS managed to pull off the same feat. But now, Justin Bieber has become the first solo male artist ever to do it.



Following the news that his latest album Justice had debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, now comes word that his new single “Peaches” has entered the Hot 100 at number one. It’s Justin’s seventh number-one hit, and his fourth to debut on top.

So far, “Peaches” is the first single from Justice to reach the top of the chart, following the Top 30 success of “Holy,” “Lonely,” “Anyone” and “Hold On.”

Justin must’ve had a good feeling about the song: He recently had a peach inked on the side of his neck. His mom wasn’t too pleased, though: In the comments on Justin’s Instagram post showing off the new tattoo, she wrote, “Don’t you have enough yet?”

Justin’s wife Hailey celebrated the success of the album on Instagram on Monday, writing, “My best friend and favorite human made an album that is incredibly special. Being along for the ride and watching the journey, the work and dedication that went into this project has inspired me deeply. @justinbieber you are so dedicated, hard working, talented, and cool. I love you more everyday and I’m proud in a way words can’t describe.”

By Andrea Dresdale

