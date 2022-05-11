Justin Bieber is the most in-demand pop act on tour this summer, says StubHub

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

After two years of very few concerts, or none, the summer of 2022 has come roaring back when it comes to tours, says online ticket seller StubHub. And when it comes to the artists pop music fans most want to see on the road, Justin Bieber is tops.

According to StubHub’s annual summer tour preview, Justin Bieber is the only pop act on the website’s list of the 10 most in-demand artists this summer; he’s number four, behind country stars Morgan Wallen and Kenny Chesney, and the summer’s number-one tour: The double bill of Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe.

Unfortunately, Justin also has the highest average ticket price among pop acts: a whopping $327 per ticket. Among this year’s in-demand pop acts, Backstreet Boys have the most affordable ticket price: Just $127.

After Justin, Lady Gaga is the second-most in-demand pop act, and the number one female act overall. Backstreet Boys are number three, followed by The Weeknd.

Here’s the full top 10 list of the most in-demand artists this summer, according to StubHub:

1. Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard (36 tour dates)

2. Kenny Chesney (41 tour dates)

3. Morgan Wallen (22 tour dates)

4. Justin Bieber (12 tour dates)

5. Elton John (8 tour dates)

6. Chris Stapleton (35 tour dates)

7. Paul McCartney (6 tour dates)

8. Billy Joel (6 tour dates)

9. Red Hot Chili Peppers (14 tour dates)

10. Rage Against The Machine (14 tour dates)

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.