Justin Bieber is "completely and utterly obsessed" with wife Hailey on her birthday

Justin Bieber proclaimed his devotion for wife Hailey Bieber on her 24th birthday Sunday.

In an Instagram post featuring a series of photos of Hailey, Justin wrote, “My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you.”

He continued, “I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place. I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can’t believe you are mine forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY.”

Justin wasn’t the only one showing Hailey love — his mom, Pattie Mallette, wished her daughter-in-law a happy birthday as well. “Happy birthday Hailey!!” she wrote. “You are a gift and a blessing to our family. So grateful you were born! We celebrate you today !!”

Hailey’s famous pals, including fellow models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, also shared their birthday wishes on social media.

Justin and Hailey have been married since 2018.

Later on Sunday, Bieber performed at the American Music Awards and picked up the awards for Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock and Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Song — Country for “10,000 Hours,” with Dan + Shay.

By Andrea Tuccillo

