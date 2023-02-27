Justin Bieber interviews wife Hailey for ﻿’Vogue Australia’

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber sat down for an interview conducted by none other than husband Justin Bieber for Vogue Australia.

Justin revealed he and his wife watched “a beautiful sunset” as he peppered her with questions about her Rhode beauty line and sought business advice.

Justin noted, “Watching you build this company has been the coolest.”

While that may have earned him some brownie points, the singer aimed to score more praise by asking his wife to name her favorite thing about being married.

“My favorite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have,” Hailey responded. “Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There’s nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with.”

Justin also asked the model to divulge her biggest fashion regret, which she revealed was a “boxy-looking vest dress” she wore a few years ago.

“I thought it was going to be the cutest thing ever. I wore it, and I saw the photographs after and it legitimately looked like I was inside a box. I looked like a present, and it was so bad,” she lamented.

Justin and Hailey married in 2018 and will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary in September.

