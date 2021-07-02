Justin Bieber headlining 1DayLA’s The Freedom Experience to help the LA community

ABC

Volunteer to do some good and you may be rewarded with a Justin Bieber concert.

The singer is teaming up with the 1DayLA movement to headline The Freedom Experience later this month, a live concert event capping off a week-long initiative to give back to the Los Angeles community. The July 24 show will be held at the new SoFi Stadium and feature special appearances from Tori Kelly and Jaden Smith.

The 1DayLA initiative kicks off July 18 and plans to mobilize around 20,000 volunteers who will help communities around L.A. by organizing city-beautification projects, back-to-school events, free medical clinics, homeless assistance, and aid distribution.

According to a press release, Justin was inspired to join the 1DayLA movement because of “his strong and long-held belief that giving of ourselves in service to others is one of the most important things we can do.”

To receive a ticket to the concert, you must register to join the 1DayLA team and complete three hours minimum service on July 24.

