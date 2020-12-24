Justin Bieber has a Christmas message for his fans after "rollercoaster" year

(ABC)

Just a few hours ahead of Christmas Eve, Justin Bieber took the Instagram to post a heartwarming message to his fans, in which he looked back on the disaster that’s been 2020.

Posting a pic of himself sporting a Santa hat and standing in front of a Christmas tree, Justin wrote in his caption, “This life is a rollercoaster. All of the ups and downs can seem to leave us unsettled. Often times because bad things have happened in our lives we live with an expectation that things are just gonna go sour on us.”

But, the singer goes on to add, “What if we switched our mindset from expecting the worst to expecting the best[?] What if this holiday and year we decide to look for the wonder that is all around us [and] say things like ‘man it sucks this happened but at least i have ______'[?]”

“Gratitude and hopefulness are two things i’m going to get myself for Christmas,” he declared.

This year, Justin had a number-one single with the charity Ariana Grande collabo “Stuck with U,” and released the YouTube docuseries Seasons, in which he revealed his struggle with addiction, his battle with Lyme disease and more. He also released the singles “Holy” with Chance the Rapper, “Lonely” with Benny Blanco and “Monster,” with Shawn Mendes.

Justin will ring in the New Year with a livestream concert, starting Thursday, December 31 at 7:15 p.m PT/10:15 p.m. ET, with Justin’s performance beginning at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.