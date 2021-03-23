Justin Bieber details his tattoos for 'Vogue'

Gotham/GC Images

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey have been enjoying some vacation time in Turks & Caicos, and photos of the couple on the beach show off Justin’s many tattoos. While some of the ink seems obvious, other images aren’t, which is why Justin recently chatted with Vogue about the story of some of his body art.

For example, Justin has a bear under his right shoulder. He tells Vogue that it represents “rest.”

“As tough and resilient as a bear is, it always hibernates, which is so important,” he explains. “We as humans go, go, and go without resting and it can leave us exhausted and drained.”

Justin also has a lion on the top left of his chest, which he says “represents having a heart of a lion…being bold, courageous, strong!’” Another animal, a bird, adorns Justin’s neck. “It’s a reminder to use the gifts God has given me and give it all I have — fly above all of the bulls**t,” he explains.

The deeply religious singer also has a huge cross in the middle of his chest, which he calls “a symbol of my faith, and a reminder of what Jesus endured to rectify all that was broken.”

Finally, Justin reveals that the rose on his neck “reminds me that even though I’m flawed, beauty shines even through our rough edges.”

